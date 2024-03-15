The Vikings are maneuvering around the 2024 NFL Draft board, and with no end in sight, many are wondering if they’re targeting the New England Patriots next.

Minnesota reportedly completed a trade with the Houston Texans on Friday, acquiring the 23rd and 232nd overall picks in exchange for 42 and 188 this year, and a second-round selection in 2025, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

How does this involve New England? Let us explain.

The Vikings now own the No. 11 and No. 23 picks in April’s draft, giving them plenty of ammo to make a trade with the Patriots for No. 3 — if that’s something New England is interested in.

Minnesota lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and appears ready to make a move for a quarterback. It’s been connected to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throughout the draft process but could find itself in position to select either North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels with No. 3 if they’re able to obtain the selection.

If the Patriots aren’t in love with Maye or Daniels, perhaps they could slide back to No. 23 and acquire a stud wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. They could also push for both No. 11 and No. 23, which in total account for more points (603) on Rich Hill’s trade value chart than No. 3 (514). New England holds all the power in this situation.

What do you think Patriots fans? Would you be willing to trade down?