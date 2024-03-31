When Will Rafael Devers Return? Red Sox Have Pretty Good Idea

The Red Sox aren’t really a team that can afford any bad news right now, so they’re likely feeling mighty relieved to have avoided it.

Boston hopes that’s the case, anyway.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was left out of the lineup Friday and Saturday, but his absence isn’t expected to be extended. Alex Cora’s looking to pencil him back in Sunday.

“One more day probably,” Cora said Saturday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “He felt okay today, feeling better. We’ll keep him out from this one and most likely it will be tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Did you hear that? It’s a sigh of relief coming all the way from the Pacific Northwest.

Devers, who homered in the Red Sox’s win over the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day, felt some soreness in his left shoulder that was obviously bad enough to sideline him. It’s something that had been bothersome dating back to spring training, but after a fast start you can imagine how discouraging it must have been to scratch him for a couple days.

The 27-year-old slugger should return in Sunday’s series finale, though, looking to keep himself on track for what the Red Sox hope will be a surprising season.