Watch Rafael Devers Launch First Red Sox Homer Of 2024 Season

The Boston Red Sox’s 2024 MLB season is officially underway, opening with a four-game set with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night.

With Enmanuel Valdez on first base, Rafael Devers opened the scoring for the Red Sox when he launched a 400-foot home run over the left-center field wall on Luis Castillo’s 95-MPH sinker in the top of the third inning.

The two-run shot was the 173rd career round-tripper for Devers in 843 games for Boston.

Last season, Devers slashed .271/.351/.500 with 33 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Red Sox newcomer Tyler O’Neill scored Boston’s third run in the fourth inning. Ceddanne Rafaela grounded into a fielder’s choice at third base but O’Neill beat the throw home, despite being pegged in the helmet.

Featured image via Mar 28, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports