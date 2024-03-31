The Boston Red Sox took a two-run lead into the 10th inning against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, but opted not to bring right-hander Kenley Jansen out of the bullpen for the save opportunity.

Instead, the Red Sox went to left-handed Joely Rodriguez before they gave the ball to right-hander Justin Slaten. Slaten entered the game with two outs after the Mariners tied the game. Slaten then allowed Mariners slugger Julio Rodriguez to rip a single to right field for the game-winning run in Seattle’s 4-3 victory.

Alex Cora told reporters after the game the Red Sox stayed away from Jansen because the veteran reliever was dealing with back tightness.

“He came in today, felt a little bit tight,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN. “He moved around and we decided not to use him today.”

Jansen, who also dealt with back tightness during spring training, told reporters after the game he wanted to play it safe rather than suffering a setback.

“Nothing I can do about it. Tried to come into the ballpark and tried to get ready, but they wouldn’t allow me,” Jansen told reporters, as seen on NESN. “So got to be smart. I go out there and aggravate it then it could be worse for a week or two. I’d rather lose one day or two so I can be back.”

Cora was hopeful Jansen would be available when the Red Sox take on the Mariners in their series finale Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.