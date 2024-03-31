Red Sox Notes: Rotation Stays In Rhythm, Lacks Run Support

The Boston Red Sox got a third outstanding start to begin the season before an eventual crushing loss to the Seattle Mariners in a 4-3 final on Saturday night.

Nick Pivetta took the loss after allowing just one run in Friday’s 1-0 loss. On Saturday, the Red Sox scored once in the first nine innings while Kutter Crawford tossed six brilliant innings with seven strikeouts.

“He did an outstanding job mixing them up,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Good one for him.”

“It’s always good getting that first one out of the way,” Crawford shared after the game, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “The result isn’t what we wanted, but overall, it was a pretty good ballgame.”

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the lineup drew a Seattle staff that led the American League with a 3.74 ERA in 2023. Across the first three games, the Mariners’ starters have averaged six innings and seven strikeouts against the Red Sox.

“They’re really good at what they do, right?” Cora added. “They were the best pitching staff last year in the big leagues. They have some horses over there. We kept grinding with them. We were up two (runs) in the tenth inning.”

Cora added: “We will hit. We’re facing one of the best staffs in the big leagues.”

While the offense struggled over the last two nights, Boston’s biggest question surrounding the starting rotation should be kept at bay for the time being. Through three starts, Boston’s rotation looks sharp.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been great,” Cora offered. “We’ve been doing this for a while. I know it’s too early. It’s only three games. We’ve been pretty comfortable with the way they’ve been approaching the games and the way they’re throwing the ball. The bullpen did a good job, too.”

“We’ve got good arms,” Crawford added. “It’s up to go out there and prove it. Go out there and flood the strike zone.”

MORE RED SOX Red Sox Wrap: Mariners Stun Boston In First Extra-Innings Battle In 2024

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:

— The Red Sox started the season with 16 2/3 innings from starting pitchers without issuing a walk. Crawford issued a free pass to Jorge Polanco with two outs in the sixth inning.

Story continues below advertisement

— Chris Martin delivered his 22nd consecutive scoreless outing, dating back to the 2023 season.

— Alex Cora told reporters that Kenley Jansen was unavailable with back tightness, per NESN’s postgame coverage.

“I woke up with a bad back, nothing I can do about it,” Jansen told reporters, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “I didn’t think it would be smart to go pitch today and be down for two weeks.”

Cora believes the Boston closer “should be” available on Sunday. The manager also added that there’s a “good chance” that Rafael Devers could return to the lineup on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

— Justin Slaten made his MLB debut and faced one batter in the loss for Boston.

— Crawford pitched at least six innings with seven strikeouts for the first time in his career.

— The Red Sox round out the four-game series in Seattle on Sunday against the Mariners. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.