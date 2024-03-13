The Yankees struggled with injuries to their rotation in 2023 and might see more of the same in 2024.

New York’s going to be without its ace for a bit.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole is expected to miss at least one-to-two months with an injury to his right elbow, according to Jon Heyman and Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. Cole will meet with sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles for further testing, which New York hopes will completely rule out Tommy John surgery.

Cole doesn’t appear to have any tears to his ulnar collateral ligament, but there clearly is enough concern to shut him down for the time being.

The 33-year-old is coming off perhaps his best season yet, winning his first Cy Young Award after finishing with a 15-4 record and 2.63ERA in 33 starts. He also logged a league-best 209 innings, which probably won’t happen again this season.

Cole already underwent an MRI, but it wasn’t enough to push New York in the clear. He has inflammation in his elbow joint, according to The Athletic.

Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman likely are the candidates to start Opening Day against the Houston Astros on March 28. Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes will be in the rotation, with the likes of Luke Weaver, Cody Morris and Cody Poteet competing for a spot in the Yankees’ rotation.