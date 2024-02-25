Ex-Red Sox Gold Glover Lent Helping Hand To Yankees Star Juan Soto

The New York Yankees certainly didn’t trade for Juan Soto this offseason because of his glove in the outfield.

Soto’s lethal left-handed bat has made him a perennial MVP candidate, but his defensive play has tremendously lagged behind. The new Yankees star has a minus-15 defensive runs saved for his career.

But Soto’s looking to improve his shaky defensive play in pinstripes and received some help in that department from a former Red Sox outfielder who won a Gold Glove with the franchise in 2018.

Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, told SNY’s Andy Martino that Soto went through defensive drills in Miami this offseason with Jackie Bradley Jr.

“I want to keep improving in every spot, but my strength has got to be definitely coming in on the ball and trying to grab those bloopers from the other side,” Soto told reporters earlier this week, per Martino. “That’s my strength right now where I try to help my pitchers as much as I can, cutting those balls off. But definitely, I want to improve in every spot, in my arm and throwing and going into the gaps and everything. And definitely getting to know a little of Yankee Stadium. It’s going to be a little challenging with the (right field) wall right there. But at the same time, it’s going to be fun, because this is another step, another challenge for me.”

Soto started 154 games in left field for the San Diego Padres a season ago but will make the switch to right with Alex Verdugo manning left and Aaron Judge taking over in center.

Soto and Bradley, who spent eight-plus seasons with the Red Sox, are at opposite points in their respective careers. Soto, 25, begin a new chapter by playing for his third team in an already stellar career while Bradley is just looking to keep his career alive.

The Kansas City Royals released Bradley in June after just 43 games with the defensive standout hitting only .133. Bradley still doesn’t have an MLB home and contemplated retirement this offseason but has yet to call it quits for good.