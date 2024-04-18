It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for A.J. Brown, but that all changed Thursday after the Philadelphia Eagles wideout made a few tweaks to his social media profiles.

Brown changed his profile pictures on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to a photo of New England Patriots legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Given how things work on the internet, it should come as no surprise that Brown’s tweak sparked conversation among social media strangers.

So much so that Brown felt the need to address the profile change in a separate post.

“TB12 is my favorite player ever,” Brown posted on X on Thursday afternoon. “I watch the dynasty and it brought back some memories from my childhood. Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/disrespected. Yeah I see the disrespect. Motivated … yes. That’s it.

“I did not think changing my pfp (profile picture) to the greatest ever would cause controversy. Take Care.”

Shortly after Brown’s profile picture was changed to Brady, a social media user by the name of “Sports Fellow” went through the accounts Brown follows and uncovered Brown recently followed Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver K.J. Osborn.

It surely only fueled the fire of Patriots fans, and football fans in general.

Now, obviously, none of Brown’s social media activity will have any tangible benefit for the Patriots. It’s not like Brown requested a trade or anything along those lines.

But if Brown really was surprised to see the reaction on social media, he’s clearly not in-tune to how the internet works these days. Fair or not.