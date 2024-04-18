FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have had conversations regarding the trade market at receiver, and Eliot Wolf believes it represents an avenue the organization will continue to pursue.

“We’ve had conversations with teams about different scenarios, not just at receiver, but at different positions,” Wolf said during a pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “So that’s definitely something we’d be open to.”

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo previously said the team was open to the trade market, too.

Wolf did not say which teams the Patriots spoke with, or which players they called about. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton are a few players who have been floated in trade talks this offseason.

Wolf, however, expressed confidence in what the Patriots currently have on their roster. New England re-signed Kendrick Bourne this offseason and signed external free agent K.J. Osborn to go along with DeMario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“We certainly have good receivers that we’re looking forward to working with,” Wolf said. “K.J. Osborn can play all three positions, we have Kendrick Bourne coming back, Pop (DeMario Douglas), JuJu (Smith-Schuster), the list goes on. We feel like we have NFL receivers.”

The Patriots also could add another receiver in the NFL draft. New England holds the No. 3 pick, along with selections at the top of the second (No. 34) and third rounds (No. 68).

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah floated a few Day 2 receivers that could be available for the Patriots when speaking to reporters Thursday. At least to those outside the confines of Gillette Stadium, it’s viewed as a clear need for the Patriots.

Wolf, though, feels the offense is set up well. When asked if he believes the offense, and specifically the receiver group, is being underestimated, Wolf said he did.

“We have NFL receivers, we have NFL tight ends, we have NFL running backs, we have NFL offensive linemen,” Wolf said. “We feel good about where we are. And we feel through free agency, on the offensive side in particular, that we’ve been able to supplement our roster properly so we’re not having to draft for need as much offensively.”

Trading for a receiver isn’t the only thing Wolf and company are open to, though. Wolf, who will have final say on draft night, also said the Patriots are “open for business” when it comes to the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.