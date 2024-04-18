FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have had conversations regarding the trade market at receiver, and Eliot Wolf believes it represents an avenue the organization will continue to pursue.

“We’ve had conversations with teams about different scenarios, not just at receiver, but at different positions,” Wolf said during a pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “So that’s definitely something we’d be open to.”

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo previously said the team was open to the trade market, too.

Wolf did not say which teams the Patriots spoke with, or which players they called about. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton are a few players who have been floated in trade talks this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

more nfl

One Receiver Patriots Could Target In Each Round Of NFL Draft

by Keagan Stiefel 5 Min Read

Patriots Should Pursue Broncos Wideout Thrust Into Trade Speculation

by Sean T. McGuire 4 Min Read

Wideout Who Reportedly Will Visit Patriots Makes Sense As NFL Draft Target

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

Wolf, however, expressed confidence in what the Patriots currently have on their roster. New England re-signed Kendrick Bourne this offseason and signed external free agent K.J. Osborn to go along with DeMario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“We certainly have good receivers that we’re looking forward to working with,” Wolf said. “K.J. Osborn can play all three positions, we have Kendrick Bourne coming back, Pop (DeMario Douglas), JuJu (Smith-Schuster), the list goes on. We feel like we have NFL receivers.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Patriots also could add another receiver in the NFL draft. New England holds the No. 3 pick, along with selections at the top of the second (No. 34) and third rounds (No. 68).

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah floated a few Day 2 receivers that could be available for the Patriots when speaking to reporters Thursday. At least to those outside the confines of Gillette Stadium, it’s viewed as a clear need for the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

more patriots

Patriots’ Eliot Wolf Severely Downplays Top NFL Draft Need

by Keagan Stiefel 3 Min Read

Eliot Wolf, Patriots ‘Open For Business’ If Trade Presented In NFL Draft

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

On Trial? Eliot Wolf Weighs Patriots Future Without GM Title

by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Min Read

Wolf, though, feels the offense is set up well. When asked if he believes the offense, and specifically the receiver group, is being underestimated, Wolf said he did.

“We have NFL receivers, we have NFL tight ends, we have NFL running backs, we have NFL offensive linemen,” Wolf said. “We feel good about where we are. And we feel through free agency, on the offensive side in particular, that we’ve been able to supplement our roster properly so we’re not having to draft for need as much offensively.”

Trading for a receiver isn’t the only thing Wolf and company are open to, though. Wolf, who will have final say on draft night, also said the Patriots are “open for business” when it comes to the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

More NFL:

Should Patriots Accept This ‘King’s Ransom’ For No. 3 Pick?

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images