BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t plan to run the Boston Marathon on Monday after he completed the Boston Athletic Association’s 5K on Saturday.

Well, unless his Patriots’ Day schedule unexpectedly opens up.

“Unless I get suspended today,” Cora said jokingly ahead of Boston’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Get into a fight, get suspended. If we get into a fight, and I get suspended tomorrow, I’m running the marathon.”

Cora proceeded do his best interpretation of the prayer hands emoji. But the 48-year-old clarified he was praying he does not get tossed against LA.

“We’re not fighting,” Cora said. “We’re not hitting anybody on purpose today.”

Instead, Cora almost certainly will be on Boston’s bench Monday morning. The Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians for their annual Patriots’ Day game with first pitch scheduled for 11:10 a.m.. ET.

Following the conclusion of Monday’s contest — unless Cora is ejected, of course — he’ll head over to the finish line on Boylston Street and cheer on his family and friends, including his partner Angelica Feliciano.

“It’s going to be fun. I think they take off at 11, so I got plenty of time,” Cora said. “They don’t know what they’re shooting for, as far as time, but I know Angelica wants to beat her brother. That’s her goal. It should be fun.”

Cora added: “It’s something special. All joking aside, what they’re trying to accomplish tomorrow, I take my hat off and it’s going to be a fun day for everyone.”

And Cora will be there to watch from afar.

… Unless, well, you know.

Featured image via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images