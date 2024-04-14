Red Sox Injury Updates: Latest On Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta

BOSTON — Alex Cora offered positive injury updates on both Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers and starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.

Speaking with the media before Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Los Angeles Angels, Cora said he expected Devers to return to the diamond Monday. Devers, who has dealt with a nagging shoulder injury, pushed to play Sunday, but Cora and company wanted to given him an extra day’s rest.

Should Devers play against the Cleveland Guardians on Patriots’ Day, he would return from a four-game absence.

Pivetta, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, also is recovering well from his elbow ailment. Cora said Pivetta felt good after playing catch Saturday and the veteran right-hander was spotted on the field doing the same Sunday morning.

Pivetta’s 15-day stint was retroactive to April 6, and it seems he’ll return at the conclusion of it, which chief baseball officer Craig Breslow believed was a reasonable goal.

In other injury news, Enmanuel Valdez, who looked to suffer a wrist injury Saturday, will be available for the Red Sox on Sunday. And Romy González, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with his own wrist injury, could be back as soon as his stint it up too, Cora said.

The Red Sox and Angels will take the diamond for their series finale Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.