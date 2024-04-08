Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has made a strong case to win NBA Executive of the Year for the 2023-24 campaign.

But college basketball fans still can’t help but wonder whether Stevens could return to the sidelines as the next head coach of the blue-blooded Kentucky Wildcats. Longtime head coach John Calipari reportedly will depart Kentucky and join the SEC rival Arkansas Razorbacks on a five-year deal.

When the development first made waves Sunday night, hoopheads flocked to social media and wondered which big name would be next on the sideline at Rupp Arena. Stevens, along with Jay Wright, Rick Pitino and others, were some of the most speculated targets.

Here’s what some had to say:

Story continues below advertisement

Cal leaving Kentucky to go to Arkansas is perfect for college basketball and for both parties.



Coaches id love to see get considered (some will for sure not be): Oats, Jay Wright (make him say no), Scott Drew, Pearl, Pitino, Brad Stevens, Travis Ford — doogs (@d00gs) April 8, 2024

Early Names from Kentucky Fans

Jay Wright CBS

Brad Stevens Boston Celtics

Gregg Popp Spurs

Billy Donvan Chicago Bulls

Rick Pitino St John’s

Coach K Retired

Danny Hurley UCONN — Major Madness (@low_madness) April 8, 2024

I think Kentucky should make Brad Stevens an offer he can’t refuse. — Jeremy (@Jeremy_Ba11) April 8, 2024

Hot take: Non-zero chance Brad Stevens leaves NBA to go to Kentucky. UK has the money. — Patrick T. Nelson (@aptnelson) April 8, 2024

I’m terrified Kentucky will make Brad Stevens an offer he can’t refuse to come back to coaching. — Matt Bernier (@bernier_matt) April 8, 2024

If I’m Kentucky the only call I’m making is Brad Stevens — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) April 8, 2024

While throwing a bag at someone has proven to be a successful tactic for college programs in the past, there are many others who can’t see Stevens leaving Boston. Stevens transitioned from a college coach to an NBA coach to now running one of the premier organizations in the league.

It wouldn’t make sense for him to leave a cushy front office job just to return to scouting trail, they said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brad Stevens isn't leaving a front office NBA job with one of the league's best franchises to go do college recruiting. Lets just get that out of the way right now lol — Neil Sporn (@MrGChristopher) April 8, 2024

From my real-life Kentucky Basketball friends, I have heard that they should hire Dan Hurley, Brad Stevens, or bring back Rick Pitino in the matter of the last five minutes.



I can’t take this type of delusion and mental illness that comes from blue blood fans. — ky (nationally eliminated) (@RealKyMuskie) April 8, 2024

how am i seeing people link brad stevens to the kentucky job, there’s no way he’d leave an nba general manager role to be a college coach — owen (@joemazzulla) April 8, 2024

Adding Brad Stevens to this list is insanely pathetic lmao the dude didn’t even wanna go in the NBA anymore. Dude is the GM of the best team in the NBA he ain’t going to coach Kentucky😂😂😂 https://t.co/7zSqlcl47m — HaterCelt (@CShawBurn) April 8, 2024

Celtics fans likely will remember when Stevens surfaced in rumors for the Indiana Hoosiers coaching job in 2021. But at the time Stevens said he was steadfast in coaching the Celtics. He then moved to the front office before the 2021-22 campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The Green are 170-72 during Stevens’ tenure as a team executive and he has assembled not only the best roster in the league but an NBA Finals favorite.