Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has made a strong case to win NBA Executive of the Year for the 2023-24 campaign.
But college basketball fans still can’t help but wonder whether Stevens could return to the sidelines as the next head coach of the blue-blooded Kentucky Wildcats. Longtime head coach John Calipari reportedly will depart Kentucky and join the SEC rival Arkansas Razorbacks on a five-year deal.
When the development first made waves Sunday night, hoopheads flocked to social media and wondered which big name would be next on the sideline at Rupp Arena. Stevens, along with Jay Wright, Rick Pitino and others, were some of the most speculated targets.
Here’s what some had to say:
While throwing a bag at someone has proven to be a successful tactic for college programs in the past, there are many others who can’t see Stevens leaving Boston. Stevens transitioned from a college coach to an NBA coach to now running one of the premier organizations in the league.
It wouldn’t make sense for him to leave a cushy front office job just to return to scouting trail, they said.
Celtics fans likely will remember when Stevens surfaced in rumors for the Indiana Hoosiers coaching job in 2021. But at the time Stevens said he was steadfast in coaching the Celtics. He then moved to the front office before the 2021-22 campaign.
The Green are 170-72 during Stevens’ tenure as a team executive and he has assembled not only the best roster in the league but an NBA Finals favorite.
