At least one person in Bill Belichick’s inner circle reportedly believes the coaching legend might only have one opportunity to get back in the NFL next season.

Belichick failed to find a head-coaching job immediately after leaving the New England Patriots. The fruitless trip to free agency sent a pretty clear message: Belichick no longer is as revered as he used to be, and teams believe the risks of hiring the stubborn icon outweigh the potential rewards.

As such, a “longtime friend” of the eight-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t see Belichick on an NFL sideline in 2025. That is, unless, a longtime colleague comes calling.

“I don’t think Bill Belichick will ever be a head coach again in the National Football League,” the friend told an ESPN source. “Unless it’s (for) Jerry Jones.”

Belichick reportedly was interested in taking his talents to Dallas this past offseason, in part to “stick it” to Patriots ownership. And when the 72-year-old re-enters the coaching market early next year, the Cowboys reportedly will be one of the teams on his wish list.

The timing could work out in Belichick’s favor, as Mike McCarthy is set to coach on the final year of his contract and has a lot to prove in 2024. But as we learned this past winter, Belichick shouldn’t be viewed as a lock for any gig.