NFL Rumors: Many Think Options Will Be ‘Limited’ For Bill Belichick In 2025

Bill Belichick went through quite the cycle after parting ways with the New England Patriots in January following a historic 24-year run and six championships.

The now-72-year-old missed out on several jobs, including the vacancy with the Atlanta Falcons, and will not be on the sidelines for the 2024 season in a scenario that still seems odd to think about.

Instead, Belichick is expected to turn to a media opportunity and prepare himself to compete for a head coaching job for the 2025 NFL season.

In a recent report from ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, several sources from around the NFL are hesitant to believe that the legendary head coach will find a new home and continue his coaching career, still in need of just 15 wins in his pursuit of Don Shula’s record.

“Next season, the list of potential suitors for Belichick will be limited, the sources said,” Van Natta wrote.

Should Belichick keep his feelings and want to return to coaching next season, he reportedly has three teams at the top of his wish list.

For now, Belichick prepares for his role as an analyst with “The Pat McAfee Show” crew for coverage of the NFL Draft on April 25.