The Bills faced multiple questions following their “Monday Night Football” loss to the Broncos. And things could end up worse depending on how Stefon Diggs responds.

Josh Allen extended his streak of interceptions to six games in Buffalo’s 24-22 loss to Denver. The Bills sit outside the AFC playoff picture after Week 10, with Monday’s defeat dropping their record to 5-5.

But the loss wasn’t all on Allen, as Buffalo could have won the game if not for a 12 men on the field penalty that gave Broncos kicker Wil Lutz a second chance to kick a 36-yard field goal. Lutz made the kick after initially missing the first game-winning attempt.

It wasn’t the best look for Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who benched his team’s best running back for one fumble for large portions of Monday’s game. The fans at Highmark Stadium were restless over offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s play-calling and Allen’s reckless play that resulted in three turnovers. (The wide receivers did the sixth-year quarterback no favors by dropping passes that hit their hands.)

Diggs never has been afraid to go at his team on the sideline, but the star wide receiver was silent after an outing where he had three receptions off five targets for 34 yards. His brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, meanwhile, seemed to do the talking for him.

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there,” Diggs posted on X after the Bills’ loss Monday.

If that wasn’t enough, the cornerback doubled down on his criticism of Buffalo.

“Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there,” the 25-year-old posted Tuesday.

The Pro Bowl cornerback didn’t call out Allen directly, but it’s hard to imagine he wasn’t calling out Allen with his post. The Bills traded for Stefon Diggs before the 2020 season, Allen’s numbers slightly improved after his rookie season, but when Diggs arrived for his third season, that’s when the accolades came the quarterback’s way.

Allen’s jump also could be attributed to Brian Daboll, whose pass-first approach helped unlock the 27-year-old’s potential. Defenses also weren’t playing as many two-high safeties coverages as they started to do last season. It’s almost as if being successful in the NFL is nuanced and can’t be attributed to one person.

Of course, Buffalo had to change something, and it did Tuesday when it fired Dorsey, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bills certainly have to do a better job of getting Stefon Diggs the ball, and if things in Buffalo don’t change, he and Trevon Diggs might have another offseason of cryptic social media activity.