The Boston Bruins ended their six-game road trip on a high note when they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1, at PNC Arena on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved to 45-17-15 with the win, while the Hurricanes fell to 47-22-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Carolina came into the contest with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games, but Boston has been playing some of its best hockey during their six-game road trip.

The Bruins exploded for three goals in the opening frame to put the surging Hurricanes on their heels.

Brad Marchand got the Bruins on the board first, scoring his 28th of the season at 2:12, assisted by Morgan Geekie and Charlie Coyle.

Following Marchand’s tally, David Pastrnak and Danton Heinen rounded out the scoring in a span of 3:04 in the opening frame.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, they couldn’t convert on the four power-play opportunities they had in the contest, including a four-minute double minor in the second period when Charlie McAvoy drew a high-sticking infraction on Andrei Svechnikov. Boston managed just three shots on goal while on the man advantage. The Bruins penalty kill went 2-for-3 in the game, giving up a 5-on-3 goal to the Hurricanes in the second period.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand recorded his 400th career goal to open the scoring in the game. His 28th tally of the season was the 14th of his career against the Hurricanes.

— Pastrnak’s 47th tally of the season gave Boston the 2-0 lead in the first period. The Bruins forward extended his scoring streak to three games with two goals and three assists for five points in that span.

— Jake Guentzel scored his 25th goal of the season in the second period to bring the Hurricanes within two. His tally was recorded on Carolina’s 5-on-3 power play with Brando Carlo and Hampus Lindholm both in the box for Boston.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home after a six-game road trip to take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Boston. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Black and Gold will return to NESN when they host the Hurricanes next Tuesday.