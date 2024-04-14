The agent of Brandon Aiyuk took to social media Sunday to refute the rumor that the veteran wideout requested to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers.

John Frascella, a published sports author who refers to himself as an NFL insider, posted Sunday morning that Aiyuk requested to be traded by the 49ers, citing sources. Frascella’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, exceeded more than one million views as of early Sunday afternoon.

Aiyuk’s agent, Athletes First’s Ryan Williams, responded to the claim roughly four hours later.

“You need better sources,” Williams posted.

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

Frascella’s report Sunday came after weeks of speculation regarding Aiyuk’s future.

Aiyuk is set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option and has publicly stated his desire to receive a new deal. Aiyuk even hinted he would play for a different team should the 49ers not want to pay what he feels he’s worth.

The 2020 first-round pick is one of the biggest names in trade speculation, along with fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins. Aiyuk and Higgins both are thought to be potential options for a team in need of receiver help, a position the New England Patriots find themselves in.