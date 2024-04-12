The Bruins on Friday made a roster transaction ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

General manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release that Boston assigned Mason Lohrei to Providence.

Before the transaction, Jim Montgomery told reporters the team contemplated the idea of sending Lohrei down to “get some game time.” The 23-year-old had been a healthy scratch in the majority of Boston’s games over the past week.

The Bruins head coach confirmed Kevin Shattenkirk will return to the lineup and reiterated that the team continues to evaluate who should be in the lineup and who should be taken out given recent performance and opponent.

Lohrei’s assignment to Providence also comes as Derek Forbort tries to make his return from injury. Montgomery hoped the defenseman could be an option “down the road” in the postseason but admitted it’s a long road to recovery.

In 41 games, Lohrei scored four goals and recorded nine assists for 13 points. He’s also skated 17 games with Providence this season and has one goal and 12 assists for 13 points.

Boston has three games left in the regular season as it prepares for a matchup against the Penguins on Saturday on ABC.