Derek Forbort did not play in Monday’s matchup against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, and after reflection, the Bruins defenseman is ready to move on and put his best foot forward.

The 31-year-old played in the last 10 games before missing Boston’s shootout loss to Seattle. But Forbort was scratched due to missing a team meeting. The blueliner told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday that he missed his alarm and didn’t double-check it the night before.

“It’s on me. It happens,” Forbort said, per Bruins video.

Forbort battled injuries this season, but he’s looking forward to proving Monday’s incident isn’t who he is as Boston prepares for a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on Thursday. The D-man revealed which teammate sent him words of encouragement after missing Monday’s game.

“First you got to learn from it,” Forbort said. “First text I got was from Jake DeBrusk, and he said, ‘You’ll get through this.’ It sucks, it’s a bad feeling, but it’s life.”

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Golden Knights that there won’t be changes to the defensive pairings, so Forbort is projected to miss another game.