BOSTON — Jack Edwards has one more playoff run in him after announcing his broadcast retirement from the Boston Bruins and NESN after 19 seasons in the booth.

Brad Marchand played in the middle of some of Edwards’ most notable calls and took time after his announcement on Tuesday to honor the longtime Bruins play-by-play man.

“I’m gonna miss Jack,” Marchand shared with reporters Tuesday night. “He’s a staple to the team and the broadcast. Bruins fans love him. Opposing fans don’t. He’s so animated and such a great guy. He had a lot of incredible calls over the years. Definitely gonna miss him. Gotta thank for everything he’s done for our group and our team. I wish him all the best in retirement.”

As the Bruins move ahead to the postseason, Boston presents Edwards with one final ride to close out his memorable chapter of the team’s storied history in its centennial season.