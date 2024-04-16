Jack Edwards, Voice Of Bruins, Announces Retirement At End Of 2023-24 Season

BOSTON — After 19 years as the Boston Bruins play-by-play broadcaster on New England Sports Network (NESN), Jack Edwards has announced his retirement following the 2023-24 postseason games on NESN.

As a New England native and University of New Hampshire graduate, Jack retires from a 45-year career through sports journalism and play-by-play, culminating with what he described as his “dream job” with NESN and the Boston Bruins.

“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?” said Jack Edwards. “In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins. I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” Jack continued. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

Jack began his play-by-play career with NESN in 2005. After holding several reporter and anchor positions in New Hampshire and Providence, Jack came to Boston in the 1980s as a sports anchor and reporter at both WCVB and WHDH. He also worked as a reporter for ABC’s Wide World of Sports and Olympic coverage on both ABC and CBS. He joined ESPN in 1991 as an anchor and reporter for SportsCenter and won an Emmy award for his ESPN reporting. He has also done play-by-play for ESPN’s coverage of hockey and soccer, including the 2002 World Cup finals, and the Little League World Series. Jack’s Bruins passion and knowledge has educated decades of fans. With unique phrases such as “tumbling muffin” and “high above the ice,” his iconic style has set him apart in the league and all of sports broadcasting.

“I join the Bruins organization, NESN and hockey fans everywhere in congratulating Jack on an incredible career,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO and Alternate Governor of the Boston Bruins. “Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy.”

Jack will continue calling games for the reminder of the 2023-24 season through NHL playoffs. The Boston Bruins and NESN will conduct a nationwide search for the next play-by-play voice to join color commentator Andy Brickley for the 2024-25 season.

“Congratulations to Jack on a remarkable career of calling Boston Bruins hockey on NESN,” said Sean McGrail, President and CEO of NESN. “Jack brought a distinctive and colorful personality to our broadcast that was unmistakably his own. I’d like to join everyone at NESN in thanking Jack for his contributions over the past 19 years.”

In addition to honoring his career Tuesday night during the pregame ceremony, the Boston Bruins and NESN plan to further celebrate Jack Edwards and his impact during the 2024-25 regular season. More information will be shared at a later date.