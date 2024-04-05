Bruins’ Danton Heinen Gives Humble Reaction To Masterton Nomination

Danton Heinen has been a surprise breakout for the Boston Bruins this season, and he’ll be up for some hardware for his hard work.

Heinen on Friday was named Boston’s nominee for the 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

“I guess they didn’t have many options,” Heinen told reporters, per Bruins video. “You don’t want to have to put yourself in a position where you have to come back from something. For me, there are other guys who’ve gone through real stuff, but it is what it is.”

Heinen started the NHL season unsigned before the Bruins signed the 28-year-old at the end of October. The forward has been a valuable member of Boston’s lineup in his second stint with the B’s Heinen scored 16 goals and recorded 18 assists for 34 points through 69 games this season. He’s developed solid chemistry with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak and also is a key part of Boston’s penalty kill.

“It is mentally grinding at points. It’s hockey. You kind of have to take a step back and get some perspective. It’s a game we play. Yeah, it’s your life and stuff, but at the end of the day, we’re lucky to do it. There’s a lot worse problems than trying to make a hockey team, but in saying that, I’m grateful to be here. It’s a fun group to be a part of.”

Heinen might be humble about his nomination for the Masterton, but head coach Jim Montgomery praised his ability to continue to fight and develop to get to where he is. Heinen will look to continue his breakout season in the Stanley Cup playoffs and help the B’s win the title.