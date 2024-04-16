BOSTON — As the Bruins close out their historic centennial season, the team will do so to complete an iconic chapter of the team’s broadcast with NESN play-by-play broadcaster Jack Edwards retiring at the end of the 2023-24 postseason.

Following the announcement, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery offered his congratulations in recognition of Edwards’ historic tenure with Bruins broadcasts.

“Congratulations to Jack Edwards on a tremendous career,” Montgomery shared with reporters before Tuesday’s game at TD Garden. “I’m personally disappointed that he’s retiring, but really happy for him. He’s a Bruins icon and a big part of the Black and Gold’s tradition with what he’s done over a tremendous career.”

The Bruins host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Tuesday night. The game will be Edwards’ final regular-season broadcast for NESN. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

