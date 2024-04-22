The Bruins welcomed a familiar face back to Boston ice Monday morning.

Derek Forbort was recalled from Providence hours before the Bruins and the Maple Leafs met for Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, per the AHL transaction wire. Forbort, who recently played a pair of games with Providence on a conditioning loan, donned a regular sweater at Monday’s morning skate, thus indicating he’s been completely cleared for contact.

Forbort was not among Boston’s top six defensemen in the club’s final tune-up before Game 2 against Toronto. The 32-year-old and Parker Wotherspoon formed the Bruins’ extra D-pairing for the training session, though that doesn’t necessarily mean the former will take in Monday’s game at TD Garden as a spectator.

The Bruins placed Forbort on long-term injured reserve in early March, and at the time of the transaction, he was not expected to return this season. But the ninth-year pro “surprised” general manager Don Sweeney — and perhaps other Boston decision-makers — by overcoming two “significant injuries” and making himself a potential option for head coach Jim Montgomery.

Multiple ailments limited Forbort to 35 regular-season games, and he hasn’t suited up for an NHL tilt since March 2. But after lamenting the Bruins’ net-front efforts in Saturday’s Game 1 win, perhaps Montgomery will plug Forbort in with hopes of Boston tightening things up in its own zone.

Complete coverage of Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 2 can be found on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

