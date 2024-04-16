Bruins’ Derek Forbort Reports To Providence On Conditioning Loan

A Bruins defenseman is taking the next step toward a potential appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Tuesday announced in a press release that Derek Forbort will report to Providence on an LTI conditioning loan. Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reported the 32-year-old was skating at practice Tuesday morning.

The terms of an LTI conditioning loan lasts for up to six games and three games. The purpose is to determine if the player is fit enough to return from long-term injured reserve.

Forbort was placed on LTIR after the close of the NHL trade deadline. Sweeney told reporters the blueliner had been dealing with two “significant injuries.”

The defenseman returned to light practice at Warrior Ice Arena last week. Head coach Jim Montgomery expressed optimism that Forbort would be an option for Boston “down the road.”

Forbort had four assists and 65 blocked shots in 35 games this season before being placed on LTIR.

Providence has two games left in its regular season before the start of the AHL playoffs. The Stanley Cup playoffs begin Saturday as Boston concludes the regular season Tuesday in its matchup against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.