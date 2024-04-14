Bruins Notes: Boston Meets Playoff-Style Intensity With Offense

The Boston Bruins needed a statement performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins to establish a playoff culture and stay in the lead in the Atlantic Division.

Boston answered the bell on Saturday night, rolling to a 6-4 victory over the Penguins.

Postseason play comes down to answers and counters. Pittsburgh brought the pressure to Boston early on, notably leading the shot margin through the opening period. From there, the goals poured in throughout the night.

The Bruins scored two quick goals from Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha to start the second period. The Penguins had answers throughout the night.

Story continues below advertisement

At 2-0, the Penguins made it 2-1. At 4-1, Pittsburgh clawed back to 4-3. At 6-3, the Penguins added one more goal. Pittsburgh brought the tempo and desperation on Saturday night. Time after time, the Bruins had the answers to extend the lead and stay on schedule as a unit. Those are the principles Boston has to bring into their latest playoff run.

With two games to go, Boston holds a one-point lead over the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division.

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Penguins game:

— DeBrusk’s 19th goal of the season marked his 40th point of the season. It’s the fourth time in his career the Boston forward posted 40 points in a season.

Story continues below advertisement

— After lighting the lamp, Zacha needs just one more goal to tie his career-high with 21 from his first season with the Bruins in 2022-23.

— Both Boston and Pittsburgh scored short-handed goals in the game.

— In his team debut, Pat Maroon tallied one shot for the Bruins in 13:16 on the ice. Maroon came over in a deadline deal with the Minnesota Wild.

— The Bruins did not get to clinch the Atlantic Division on Saturday as the Florida Panthers defeated the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.

Story continues below advertisement

— As NESN’s Adam Pellerin noted on X, the Bruins will have home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason.

— Charlie Coyle tallied 60 points in a season for the first time in his career.

— The Bruins head to Washington D.C. for their final regular season road game of season to face the Capitals on Monday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.