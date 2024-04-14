Bruins Wrap: Four-Goal Period Leads Boston To Win Vs. Penguins

In a battle of two teams with different playoff implications, the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.

With the win, Boston moves to 47-18-15 while Pittsburgh moves to 37-31-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Pittsburgh came out of the gates like the team with more desperation in their playoff hunt, outshooting Boston 12-5 to open the game. The Bruins found some early chances, though they heavily relied on quality reps in net from Linus Ullmark.

The second period flipped a switch for the Bruins, finding the pre-playoff energy that Boston hoped to establish. Jake DeBrusk, Pavel Zacha and Kevin Shattenkirk and Brad Marchand (short-handed) all found the back of the net to change the momentum.

The teams combined for six goals during the middle 20 minutes. Boston stayed ahead with a boost from Morgan Geekie and Danton Heinen to close out the victory with an important step toward the postseason.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Zacha notched 20 goals for the second straight season with Boston.

— Marchand netted his third short-handed goal of the season.

Just Shorty King doing Shorty King things 👑 pic.twitter.com/TGuq6KjsKJ — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2024

— Charlie Coyle tallied two assists to reach 60 points on the season.

UP NEXT

The Bruins head to Washington D.C. for their final regular season game of season to face the Capitals on Monday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.