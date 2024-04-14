After watching the Bruins for a little over a month, Pat Maroon finally was able to play with his new team Saturday night.

Maroon, who was in the process of recovering from back surgery when Boston traded for him in early March, made his Black and Gold debut at PPG Paints Arena. It was a great test for the three-time Stanley Cup champion, as the Bruins played against a desperate playoff hopeful before a raucous crowd in primetime.

Maroon was on the ice for a little over 13 minutes and recorded a shot on net in Boston’s 6-4 win. After the game, the veteran forward evaluated his performance and shed light on his mindset moving forward.

“When you’re out for three months, it’s just getting back into the groove of things,” Maroon told reporters, per The Athletic. “Staying with it. Timing, hands, rushing plays maybe. Not holding on to the puck a little more. Making the plays you usually make. Just your legs. Just your legs getting underneath you. I think that’s the biggest thing. Just legs. If I keep playing, I think it’s just going to get better.”

Maroon added: “I know my job in here. Just got to stick with it. I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to score every night. I’ve just got to go out there and do my job, make hits, protect the puck, get to the front of the net, just be a big body, big presence. Just got to stick with it. I’m not the fastest skater. You guys all know that. It will come.”

Jim Montgomery thought Maroon was “very effective” in his Bruins debut. Boston’s head coach was impressed by how the 35-year-old managed the game and meshed with linemates Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko.

Maroon will have two more opportunities to take the ice with the Bruins before the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston will close the regular season with a back-to-back starting Monday evening in Washington, D.C.