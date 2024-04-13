Bruins Ready To Preview Playoff Intensity Vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins continue their fight to win the Atlantic Division and close out the regular season on a high note.

As the Bruins try to negate other skids and ride with momentum to the postseason, they draw the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, who remain in a contested battle for a playoff spot.

Both teams enter the contest in Pittsburgh with plenty on the line, which could be a positive for the Bruins to embrace in the final days of the regular season.

“We have to match their desperation,” Kevin Shattenkirk told reporters on Saturday, per team-provided video. “It gives us a good idea of what playoff hockey is gonna be like in a couple days. I think it allows us to hopefully get to our game and see that intensity level. We know we can compete at a high level.”

In addition to their own, Shattenkirk embraces the opportunity the Bruins have to “try to play spoiler” against the Penguins, who enter just one point ahead of the Washington Capitals, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

The Bruins and Penguins battle in primetime with an 8 p.m. ET puck drop on ABC.