The Bruins look to bounce back Saturday against a Pittsburgh Penguins side fighting for a playoff spot.

Boston also has playoff position to play for as it competes with the New York Rangers for the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference. A win of any kind for the Black and Gold on Saturday and a Florida Panthers loss also would clinch the Atlantic Division for the B’s.

The Bruins will get help in that effort from Pat Maroon, who is expected to make his debut in the Spoked-B. The three-time Stanely Cup champion was acquired before the NHL trade deadline and had been making his way back recovering from back surgery. He’s expected to slot into the fourth line with James van Riemsdyk scratched from the lineup.

Parker Wotherspoon also will be scratched from the lineup with Kevin Shattenkirk back in to pair with Andrew Peeke; the veteran defenseman practiced with the second power play unit along with Maroon.

Linus Ullmark rotates in and starts opposite Alex Nedeljkovic, who is expected to make his 11th straight start for Pittsburgh.

Puck drop at PPG Paints Arena is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for the Bruns and Penguins.

BOSTON BRUINS (46-18-15)

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

John Beecher — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (37-30-12)

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic