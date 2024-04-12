Colin Cowherd Offers NFL Team Suggestion For Tom Brady’s Tease

Tom Brady will never truly step away from the field, will he?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to start his 10-year broadcast contract and join Kevin Burkhardt in the No. 1 booth with Fox Sports this fall. Even with his next chapter looming, playing remains on Brady’s mind.

In a recent podcast appearance, Brady left the door open to joining a team midseason if the right opportunity presented itself.

In his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the legendary quarterback won the NFC South and tallied nearly 4,700 passing yards. Physically, Brady knows what his body needs to be in football shape. If the football stars align for Brady to run it back, FS1’s Colin Cowherd understands Brady’s interest.

"Let's say the Minnesota Vikings call… Who's more gifted in the NFL offensively?"



— @ColinCowherd on Tom Brady saying he's not opposed to late-season return pic.twitter.com/ewnmumzlex — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 12, 2024

“Retirement is overrated for people who love their work and are good at their work,” Cowherd shared on “The Herd” on Friday.

Cowherd believes Brady would have been the most coveted passer on the most recent free-agent market ahead of Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins. When looking ahead to the 2024 season, Cowherd believes a situation with talented weapons in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson would be an ideal fit for Brady.

“Let’s just say the Minnesota Vikings call,” Cowherd offered. “… Who’s more gifted offensively than that? Nobody. Detroit’s good. San Francisco’s pretty good. They’re not that.”

Cowherd also added the Detroit Lions as a positive potential suitor, though Jared Goff just brought them to the NFC Championship Game. Brady himself listed the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders as teams he would consider.

If both sides see interest, Cowherd sees no reason why Brady can’t come out of retirement a second time.

“Brady’s all-in on this longevity stuff,” Cowherd added. “Brady’s all-in on this pliability stuff. I don’t think it’s crazy.”