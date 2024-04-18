Don Sweeney Updates Status Of Bruins Rookie For Postseason

Justin Brazeau has been out of the Bruins lineup for two weeks heading into the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and it might take the rookie more time for a return.

The 26-year-old skated at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday as he continued recovery from an upper-body injury suffered earlier this month. Brazeau was a solid contributor on Boston’s fourth line scoring five goals and recording two assists for seven points in 19 games.

Despite making progress in practice, general manager Don Sweeney told reporters the forward still is “week-to-week” and admitted his availability for the start of the Bruins’ first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs was “unlikely,” per The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan.

Boston loaned Johnny Beecher and Jayson Megna to Providence this week, so the fourth line projects to be James van Riemsdyk, Jesper Boqvist and Pat Maroon.

The Bruins play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Maple Leafs begins Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN.