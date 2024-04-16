Tommy Pham reportedly is back with an American League organization, but it remains to be seen if he will be there for long.

Pham on Monday signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox, as first reported by MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. Shortly after the report surfaced, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale provided additional details about the veteran outfielder’s pact with the South Siders.

“Tommy Pham will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and can request his unconditional release any time on/after April 25 if the White Sox don’t add him to their MLB roster within 24 hours of his request,” Nightengale posted to X. “He has a $3 million base salary with $1 million in performance bonuses and a $500,000 bonus if traded. He’ll be paid $100,000 beginning with his 200th plate appearance, and $100,000 for every 25 plate appearances until his 425th plate appearance.”

Pham has been somewhat of a baseball nomad in recent years, spending time with five organizations since 2021. Included was a 53-game stint in Boston, where he hit six home runs with 24 RBIs in 2022. The 36-year-old split last season between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who started Pham in all but one game through a 2023 playoff run that stretched to Game 5 of the World Series.

The White Sox certainly could use all of the help they can get. Chicago’s 2-14 record entering Tuesday’s slate was the worst record in all of baseball.