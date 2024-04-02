Larry Lucchino, a former Red Sox president and CEO, died Tuesday, the Lucchino family confirmed. He was 78 years old.

The Lucchino family released the following statement through the Red Sox:

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved brother and uncle, Lawrence Lucchino, passed away on April 2 surrounded by his family. The Lucchino family wishes to thank his friends and caregivers who, over the past few months, have surrounded him with love, laughter, and happy memories,” the statement read.

“To us, Larry was an exceptional person who combined a Hall of Fame life as a Major League Baseball executive with his passion for helping those people most in need. Taking charge of building Baltimore’s Orioles Park at Camden Yards, San Diego’s Petco Park, and Polar Park for the Worcester Red Sox, as well as his role in the Boston Red Sox’s “reversing the curse” by winning the 2004 World Series, were exemplary accomplishments. Equally important to Larry was the establishment of a first-of-its-kind in professional sports “San Diego Padres Scholars” college scholarship program, co-founding the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and being Chairman of the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s grassroots effort to help save lives and give hope to cancer patients everywhere. He brought the same passion, tenacity, and probing intelligence to all his endeavors, and his achievements speak for themselves.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lucchino started in the Red Sox organization in 2002 and won three World Series across his 14-year tenure with the franchise. He also was the first chairman of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox after he played a key role in the team’s move from Pawtucket to Worcester. Lucchino was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

Red Sox fans and media members expressed their sadness about Lucchino’s death after the news broke.