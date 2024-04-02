Red Sox Nation lost a legendary figure as Larry Lucchino, Boston’s former president and CEO, died Tuesday at the age of 78, the Lucchino family confirmed.
Lucchino started in the Red Sox organization in 2002. He won three World Series championships across his 14-year tenure with the franchise. Lucchino also was the first chairman of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox after he played a key role in the team’s move from Pawtucket to Worcester.
Red Sox fans and media members, along with some other well-known MLB reporters, reacted to the news on social media. Many expressed sadness about Lucchino’s passing and also appreciation for what he accomplished with the Red Sox.
Lucchino, who also served as the chairman of the Jimmy Fund, was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.
Featured image via WooSox/Ashley Green via USA TODAY NETWORK Images