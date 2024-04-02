Red Sox Nation lost a legendary figure as Larry Lucchino, Boston’s former president and CEO, died Tuesday at the age of 78, the Lucchino family confirmed.

Lucchino started in the Red Sox organization in 2002. He won three World Series championships across his 14-year tenure with the franchise. Lucchino also was the first chairman of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox after he played a key role in the team’s move from Pawtucket to Worcester.

Red Sox fans and media members, along with some other well-known MLB reporters, reacted to the news on social media. Many expressed sadness about Lucchino’s passing and also appreciation for what he accomplished with the Red Sox.

Larry Lucchino's passing is heartbreaking for so many. He changed sports with Janet Marie Smith Camden Yards. He saved Fenway and the Fens, and brought Theo Epstein with him. Look what he's done for Worcester. Brilliant, emotional. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) April 2, 2024

Rest In peace, Larry Lucchino. The championship days of the Boston Red Sox simply do not happen without that man. Fenway Park is a much better place today than how he found it because of his desire to enhance the fan experience. He succeeded in every way. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 2, 2024

Very sorry to hear this news. I always enjoyed seeing and talking to Larry. — Lenny DiNardo (@DinardoLenny) April 2, 2024

Can confirm this incredibly sad news. A huge part of baseball/Red Sox history https://t.co/0Vg7m5Ac20 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 2, 2024

This is a shock. RIP to Larry Lucchino, who was such a massive part of the Red Sox and WooSox and baseball. https://t.co/P3vOVMaEWB — Katie Morrison-O'Day (@KatieMo61) April 2, 2024

Rest in peace Larry Lucchino, a giant in the world of baseball https://t.co/RYSXaR9HRD — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) April 2, 2024

Terrible news. The Red Sox would not have achieved their great success without him. https://t.co/5UafB0TiBD — Johnny Fontane (@JohnnyFontane1) April 2, 2024

Awww, this is sad. I was at Red Sox game with my dad years ago and ran into him and introduced my dad, told Larry my dad has been a season ticket holder since 1968. He was so excited and very nice to my dad. I'll always remember that. https://t.co/F6JpFg7Xrw — Cindy Demopoulos (@CindyDemopoulos) April 2, 2024

Lucchino, who also served as the chairman of the Jimmy Fund, was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.