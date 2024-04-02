Former Boston Red Sox president and CEO Larry Lucchino died Tuesday, The Boston Globe confirmed. He was 78 years old.

Lucchino, a Pittsburgh native and graduate of Princeton and Yale, joined the Red Sox in 2002 and won three World Series across his 14-year tenure with the organization. His time in Boston was preceded by front office stints with the Baltimore Orioles (1988-1993) and the San Diego Padres (1995-2001).

Lucchino’s impact in the New England region wasn’t limited to his work with the Red Sox. He was the first chairman of the WooSox after playing a major role in relocating Boston’s Triple-A affiliate from Pawtucket to Worcester. Lucchino also had been serving as the chairman of The Jimmy Fund since 2016.

The Red Sox celebrated Lucchino in 2016 when he was inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame. The Padres followed suit in 2022, adding another accolade to his sports résumé that also includes four World Series titles and a Super Bowl XVIII championship.