How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacted To Hard Foul By Caleb Martin

Jayson Tatum didn’t make a big deal over a controversial play involving Caleb Martin that Tatum’s Boston Celtics teammates and fans didn’t appreciate.

“I feel fine,” Tatum told reporters after the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 114-94 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup, per NBC Sports Boston.

“I mean, I didn’t see it. I went to go get the rebound, got knocked down there, fell, and I got right up to go shoot some free throws.”

Martin essentially took out Tatum’s legs on the play, which occurred with one minute remaining and the Green possessing an insurmountable lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown stuck up for Tatum in the moment, and made his displeasure with Martin clear. Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine and others referred to it as a dirty play after the game.

Tatum, though, knows those are the plays that occur this time of year.

“Understanding it’s playoff basketball. It’s a physical game, playing against a physical team,” Tatum said. “(Expletive) gonna happen. It’s not the last time I’m probably gonna get hit like that or fouled in this series. I wasn’t hurt. You get hit like that, just get up. And I knew we were in the bonus so go down there and knock the free throws down.”

Tatum likely will feel the hard fall when he wakes up Monday morning. But fortunately for the Celtics superstar, he’s not injured and has some time to rest before the two teams take the floor for Game 2 on Wednesday night.