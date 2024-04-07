The Red Sox are going to be without one of their most important players for some time.

Trevor Story sustained a “significant” shoulder injury Friday night at Angel Stadium. While Boston initially placed the veteran shortstop on the 10-day injured list, Story appears to be bracing for a longer stretch out of the lineup.

So, what will the Red Sox do at shortstop while Story is inactive? Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora provided insight Saturday.

“I think we’ve got some depth,” Breslow told reporters, per MassLive. “(David) Hamilton coming up and being able to step in provides a left-handed option there. Pablo (Reyes) has got plenty of experience at shortstop.

“We also have some infielders on the roster, off the roster in Triple-A. So I think we’ll kind of evaluate the situation as it goes. But in the short-term, we still need more answers before we’re prepared to deal with that.”

Cora added: “We’re going to platoon at short, we’re going to platoon at second. We’ll be creative.”

Breslow and Cora weren’t in positions to give too definitive or detailed breakdowns, as the Red Sox still are gathering information on Story’s injury. The club should know more about the 31-year-old’s status — and thus the plan moving forward — Monday when it returns to Boston.

In the meantime, the Story-less Sox will try to win their series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. NESN’s full coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.