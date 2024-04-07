Red Sox Place Trevor Story On 10-Day Injured List After Shoulder Injury

Trevor Story left Friday night’s win for the Boston Red Sox after injuring his left shoulder while diving for a ball at shortstop.

The 31-year-old will indeed miss time as the Red Sox placed Story on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder dislocation, per a team release. In his absence, David Hamilton joins the roster from Triple-A Worcester with 15 games of big-league experience from the 2023 season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow added that Story would have another appointment with Dr. Evan O’Donnell on Monday in Boston to further determine his timetable and severity of the injury, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage.

Story’s defense had been at the center of Boston’s improved goals for the 2024 season. At the plate, the Boston shortstop started the season hitting .226 with four RBI.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the Red Sox, Boston looks for six straight wins in the middle game of the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.