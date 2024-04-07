Don’t expect Trevor Story to be in the Red Sox lineup any time soon.

Boston on Saturday placed Story on the 10-day injured list after he damaged his left shoulder in Friday’s road win over the Los Angeles Angels. But speaking with the media after the middle contest against the Halos, an emotional Story sounded like someone who was going to miss more than a week and a half.

“Yeah, it’s not fun, man,” Story told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Not fun getting injured. Gonna miss games. It was kind of a freak thing, but gonna miss a little time for sure. …We ask all the questions, still trying to gather all the information and opinions from everybody involved. It’s a significant injury. Yeah, I think we’re kind of waiting to diagnose it before we get all the opinions.”

Story told reporters he was hopeful to play again this season, and it’s clear the Red Sox and the star shortstop won’t leave any stone unturned as they compile information about the injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Boston fell 2-1 to LA in its first game after Story went down. The visitors will try to bounce back and win the series Sunday when the sides meet for a matinee matchup at Angel Stadium.