How Tom Brady Reacted To Rob Gronkowski’s First Pitch At Red Sox Game

Rob Gronkowski came nowhere close to getting his ceremonial first pitch to home plate at Monday’s Red Sox game.

But that was by design from the legendary New England Patriots tight end, who opted to throw the ball directly into the pitching mound dirt as a tribute to his patented Gronk spike.

The unique first pitch drew quite the reaction, including from Gronkowski’s former teammate in Tom Brady.

“Love seeing that Gronk spike!!!!” Brady commented on an MLB Instagram post of Gronkowski’s pitch.

Brady saw the Gronk spike quite often during their time spent together on the gridiron. Brady and Gronkowski teamed up for nine illustrious seasons with the Patriots before reuniting for two more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over that time, Gronkowski caught 105 touchdown passes in the regular season and playoffs from Brady.

Gronkowski was back in Boston as the Grand Marshall of the 2024 Boston Marathon and certainly made the most of his duties.