Ian Rapoport Reports On Interest For Patriots’ No. 3 NFL Draft Pick

Two days before the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots reportedly remain open to the idea of trading back from third overall.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday reported the Patriots would move back for the right offer, but noted New England has not received such an offer yet.

Rapoport reported the Washington Commanders, who hold the No. 2 pick, have shown no indication they will move. Washington has been heavily linked to top quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels.

While the #Commanders and #Patriots have received calls from teams attempting to move up for a QB, Washington has shown no indication it would move, per me and @MikeGarafolo. New England would move for the right offer, but the Pats just haven't gotten such an offer yet. pic.twitter.com/4ITXzhgfns — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2024

MassLive’s Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian reported Tuesday the Patriots have fielded calls, but shared the offers they received were “laughable.”

Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf said last week the team was “open for business” in the first round and any round. Jerod Mayo previously said the Patriots would consider trading back if another team threw the “bag” at New England.

The NFL draft begins Thursday.