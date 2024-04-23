The Patriots publicly are open to trading down in the 2024 NFL Draft, but other teams might be underestimating how much New England wants for the No. 3 pick.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf told reporters last week the franchise is “open for business” as he acknowledged the Patriots had other needs outside of quarterback. Head coach Jerod Mayo said at the annual NFL meetings it would take a “bag” to not draft at No. 3, and NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported it could take more than three first-round picks to move down.

Multiple teams are candidates to trade up for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. New England has fielded calls for the No. 3 pick, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian, citing a source. MassLive added the offers were “laughable” and “not close to getting the Patriots to move down,” and the Patriots will wait for a “serious” offer to come.

MassLive cited another source that told them they don’t think such an offer exists or another team would be willing to give up so much for the No. 3 pick.

This leans toward the idea of the Patriots understanding how important selecting a quarterback is, and given the top four signal-callers might get picked with the first four picks, trading down could mean you miss out on them.

Wolf ultimately will have final say over the No. 3 pick, but Jonathan Kraft reportedly is “heavily involved” in the draft process. It’s unknown which direction the franchise’s team president wants Wolf and his staff to go in, but it does add to another person in the room hearing out the offers the Patriots will get leading up to draft night.

The Patriots have talked up all the top signal-callers in the draft, and they’ll have their choice with the third overall pick unless there is a team willing to give up what could be a historic haul to force New England’s hand.