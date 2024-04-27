Javon Baker, who the New England Patriots selected at No. 110 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, is ready to bring the electricity to Gillette Stadium.

“Come to the stadium and bring y’all popcorn,” Baker said during a video conference Saturday. “That’s all I can tell y’all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up.

“Bring your popcorn.”

The Central Florida product, who played his first two seasons at Alabama, possesses the size (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) and skillset of a big-play receiver. He was named a First Team All-Big 12 Conference selection after he recorded 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

“The mentality is just kill whoever on the other side of me,” Baker said. “Just really the Mamba mentality, that’s it.”

There were 17 receivers picked ahead of Baker, including now Patriots teammate Ja’Lynn Polk. New England selected Polk in the second round (no. 37 overall), after trading with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots ultimately selected Baker with the selection they received in the trade with the Chargers.

“Honestly, there’s gonna always be a chip on my shoulder no matter what,” Baker said. “I’m self-driven. I know how it feels to be behind somebody, I know how it feels to be bottom of the depth chart. So I’m gonna always have a chip on my shoulder regardless.”

Baker said he feels confident he can play the X-receiver role for the Patriots, but didn’t want to lock himself into that spot. he said he believes he’s versatile enough to play any receiver position.

Baker was the fifth consecutive pick the Patriots used on the offensive side of the ball. It was the first time since 1969 the Patriots used their first five picks on offense, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. New England used its first five picks on a quarterback (Drake Maye), two receivers and two offensive linemen.