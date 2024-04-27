The New England Patriots selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson with the No. 103 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Robinson, measuring 6-foot-3 and 302 pounds, projects to play at guard as he did in 23 games for the Aggies the last two seasons. A powerful interior player, Robinson was second-team All-SEC during the 2023 campaign.

Immediately after New England’s pick, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. hinted Robinson’s ceiling is higher than a fourth-rounder, but said was critical of Robinson’s consistency. The lack of consistency is why he fell down the board, Kiper said.

“Robinson’s mass played a pivotal role in helping to escort defenders out of the lane for Aggie running backs,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in Robinson’s draft profile. “Hand placement and getting into his blocks with proper footwork should come with additional coaching. However, his performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine have worked against his draft stock.

Zierlein continued: “Robinson pass protects with excessive leaning, inconsistent mirroring and trouble processing twists and blitzes. Teams will need to decide if his protection issues are correctable and decide how to prioritize his power at the point of attack when considering him on Day 3 of the draft.”

Robinson allowed one sack on 401 pass block snaps during the 2023 season, per Pro Football Reference.

It marked the second consecutive pick the Patriots used on an offensive lineman and fourth straight pick spent on the offensive side of the ball. New England drafted Penn State product Caedan Wallace, who Eliot Wolf believes can transition from the right side to left tackle, with its 68th pick in the third round.

The Patriots also drafted wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with their second-round selection (No. 37) after the organization selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick.

The Carolina Panthers selected Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders with the first pick in the fourth round. The Denver Broncos jumped the Patriots and drafted Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin at No. 102.