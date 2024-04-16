Jayden Daniels To Patriots? How NFL Draft Expert Views Possible ‘Spark’

The New England Patriots lack an explosive, dynamic playmaker in their offense.

But using that No. 3 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft on Jayden Daniels — if the Washington Commanders don’t select him at No. 2 — would change all that.

Daniels is coveted for his electrifying dual-threat ability. He’s a Lamar Jackson prototype, having completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to go along with 1,134 yards rushing and 10 more scores this past season with LSU.

ESPN’s Matt Miller clearly feels that inserting Daniels into New England’s offense would give the much-maligned unit a massive upgrade.

“Daniels’ ability as both a runner and passer would give the unit a spark and an identity it so badly needs,” Miller wrote. “New coach Jerod Mayo could build that side of the ball around his skill set.”

While Daniels feels like a home-run pick, Miller did caution Daniels’ fit with the Patriots, at least right away. Daniels would have to adapt to an offense that has far less playmakers — Daniels’ teammate Malik Nabers is one of the top receivers in the draft class — than the one he operated in at LSU.

“But Daniels was also surrounded by talented pass-catchers at LSU last season, keeping defenses from keying on him, and the Patriots’ top wide receivers and supporting cast aren’t on the same level,” Miller wrote.

But given Daniels’ high skill level, he could lift up those around him to get the Patriots offense going in the right direction.