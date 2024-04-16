Jim Montgomery Saw This Bruins Player As ‘Bright Spot’ In Loss To Capitals

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had to search for positives following a rather dull showing Monday night in a 2-0 road loss to the Washington Capitals.

But Montgomery found one in Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman looked in playoff form as he turned aside 23-of-24 shots against the Capitals to give the Bruins a fighting chance, which they squandered.

“Wasn’t a lot of bright spots. Just wasn’t,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “Swayman would be the biggest bright spot.”

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery added: “I thought he was very good. Gave us a chance.”

It was a much-needed bounce-back performance from Swayman, who allowed four goals to the Carolina Hurricanes the last time he took the ice.

He’s been shaky at times over the last month, but his terrific effort to stand up to the Capitals in a game that had a playoff-type feel to it is something he can certainly build on heading into the postseason.

“It’s important to have these games and to get that amount of shots and short burst and stuff,” Swayman told reporters, per team-provided video. “It’s good for all of us to see that kind of intensity and a worthy opponent.”

Story continues below advertisement

The next time Swayman is between the pipes for the Bruins will most likely come in the postseason. It is expected that Boston will rotate between him and Linus Ullmark during the playoffs. Montgomery has yet to name a Game 1 starter.

But before Swayman and the Bruins can think about the playoffs, they first can wrap up an Atlantic Division title when they close out the regular season Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can get complete coverage of the game on NESN.