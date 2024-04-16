The Boston Bruins fell to the Washington Capitals, 2-0, at Capital One Arena on Monday night.

With the loss, the Bruins dropped to 47-19-15, while the Capitals improved to 39-31-11.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston was put to a pre-playoff test against Washington and pushed to the limits with a nail-biting race across the finish line that didn’t favor the Bruins.

Story continues below advertisement

The Capitals took a measly 1-0 lead in the first period and ran with it. Boston’s offense struggled throughout the night to open up scoring opportunities, and at times, underwent stretches resembling a team trailing by multiple scores.

That momentum remained in place until the third period, forcing the Bruins to squander a valuable chance at rewarding an elite defensive performance. However, as tremendous as Boston was at keeping Washington off the net for the final two periods, the Capitals were just a bit better, which proved to be the difference once the final buzzer sounded in regulation.

In the final minutes of the third period, the Bruins attempted to raise their intensity levels, but even that wasn’t enough. Boston’s defense stumped Washington’s final-period power-play opportunity only to come up empty for a third consecutive frame. Meanwhile, the Capitals stung the Bruins with an empty net goal in the final seconds, putting the nail in the coffin.

Washington dropped Boston to 2-1-1 to wrap up the regular-season series battle, limiting the Black and Gold offense to 16 shots on goal.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Washington’s John Carlson netted the eventual game-decider with eight minutes left in the first period.

— Bruins goalie Jeremey Swayman did everything to keep Boston within striking distance, saving 23-of-24 shots to thwart the Capitals attack.

— Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgreen guided Washington’s shutout, keeping the Bruins offense at bay for back-to-back-to-back periods.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Bruins will officially wrap up their regular season Tuesday night, hosting the Ottawa Senators before the playoffs. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.