Julian Edelman Won’t Love Bill Belichick’s New Media Opportunity

Julian Edelman found quite the media platform following his extensive NFL career with the New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP hosts the “Games With Names” podcast with several big-name interviews. Edelman hosted a number of former Patriots in recent weeks such as captain Matthew Slater, former director of football research Ernie Adams and three-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Ty Law.

Edelman still has a guest he needs to land: his former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The 72-year-old will be diving into his first media opportunity since parting ways with the Patriots. Belichick made his inaugural appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and will contribute with the crew as an analyst during their coverage of the NFL Draft.

Edelman had predicted such an occurrence back in January, hoping that his fellow Patriots icon would prioritize him over the rising media star in McAfee.

“I need to get Bill on this dang couch,” Edelman said in a podcast clip in January. “I swear if he does McAfee before he does my show, that would hurt me. Coach, I didn’t take all those ‘team friendly’ deals for just nothing.”

That came to life on Wednesday with Belichick’s appearance. Edelman should have plenty of chances to reunite with his Patriots boss with Belichick currently taking a year off with hopes to be back coaching in 2025.