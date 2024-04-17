Bill Belichick on Wednesday made his first media appearance since his departure from the New England Patriots.

Pat McAfee announced the former head coach will join his show next Thursday for its 2024 NFL Draft special. The ESPN personality’s announcement came on the same day it was reported Belichick would join Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

BREAKING: 8x Super Bowl Champion 🐐 Bill Belichick will be co-hosting the Draft Spectacular with us next Thursday



🗣🗣LET'S GOOOO #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6dA8vDmcqx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2024

Belichick joined the “Pat McAfee Show” and offered insight into the draft process as a preview of what to expect.

McAfee revealed this was in the works for weeks after having dinner with the eight-time Super Bowl champion. The ESPN host also revealed he offered Belichick an espresso martini, and the 72-year-old admitted he’s never had a cup of coffee in his life.

The pair were on TV together before the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium when Belichick made a guest appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Belichick’s media appearance came after he made guest appearances at college football programs. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, specifically, admitted he was “embarrassed” to be around Belichick’s football knowledge.

McAfee revealed the draft special pre-show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the special set to start at 8 p.m. and continue throughout the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.